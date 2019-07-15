In occupied Crimea or foot: Sofia Rotaru “disappointed” Putin’s propaganda (video)
Popular Ukrainian singer, people’s artist of the USSR Sofia Rotaru denied the words of the music critic Sergei Sosedov that due to health problems she lives in the Crimea. She said this in an interview with Ekaterina Osadchaya in the program of Secular life.
“Many do not know that I have more than 10 years I live in Kiev, I’m from Kiev. I am often asked the question: “when you come to Kiev?”. I said as I from Kiev for more than 10 years, so proud of it”, —said the artist.
As you know, before Sergei Neighbors stated that, according to him Sofia Rotaru lives in the Crimea. Allegedly, the actress chose this piece of Paradise because of problems with his lungs. “It was even said about tuberculosis. That’s why she lives in the Crimea — it is the perfect climate. In all other places it is difficult for her to breathe, “—said the Neighbors comments in the Russian media.
Recall that Sofia Rotaru owns a Villa-hotel and a house in the Crimea near Yalta.
The words of the actress immediately responded to Putin’s propagandists.
“Sofia Mikhailovna, of course, disappointed. In the Crimea she did not come. The boss, it makes things worse. The nature in Crimea is beautiful, the healthiest. She, as far as I know, the Crimean air is very important,”— said the expert Council on development of information society in the state Duma Vadim Manukyan.
Note that in an interview Sofia Rotaru spoke about the performance at the festival Weekend, Atlas 2019, and presented her granddaughter, Sofia Yevdokymenko — “very talented and hardworking” girl.
As previously reported “FACTS”, Sofia Rotaru refused to perform in Russia, allegedly because of “lack of direct flights”, while willingly toured extensively in Kazakhstan and other countries of the former Soviet Union.
