In Odessa, in September began to wear fur coats
September 22, 2019 | News | No Comments|
The cold snap in Odessa this week led to a very drastic change of wardrobe: from swimsuits to coats Monday to Friday. So Odessa Vyacheslav Rude witnessed as the Governor in the fur coat walked down the street.
Note that the morning was really cool — about 7 degrees. Meanwhile, on Monday it was still +28 day and Odessa beaches are filled with vacationers.
Fun fact was the occasion for numerous jokes from the users of the social network.
Forecasters reported that the cold brought to Ukraine the first frost. So, in the Carpathian mountains in the night from 20 to 21 September, is expected to -2 frost.
But in September 22 and 23, heat will return, weather forecasters promise again and you can sunbathe on the beach.