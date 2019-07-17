In Odessa the cat goes on a treat once in 7 stores (VIDEO)
Odessa cat visits to several Housewives.
As stated in the story TSN, the cat lives seven owners on Ekaterininskaya square, he won the hearts of Housewives and shop assistants from seven local stores. In each of his christened name, and waiting for Breakfast, lunch and dinner.
He wanders around the St. Catherine area and visited all the locations where it is called differently, but are always happy to see.
In addition to knigami, Souvenirs and art salon, a tabby is still fast food, grocery store and the old lady in the courtyard of Odessa.
