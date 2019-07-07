In Odessa, the police freed the hostages, invader arrested (PHOTOS)

Police officers detained the malefactor who on Sunday took hostage of one of the employees of financial institutions in Odessa, reports TASS with reference to the press service of the regional police Department.

“The special operation is completed. Police freed two female employees of a financial institution. They are on the ambulance car delivered in medical institution”, – is spoken in the message.

The attacker was 25-year-old man, against him opened a criminal case on articles about the hostage-taking and assault.

Odessa informed the edition “Duma” reported that unknown persons took hostage an employee from pawn shops on the street of the black sea the Treasury.

“In one of the financial institutions in the Suvorovsky district of the city of the unknown took hostage a female employee. Negotiations with the offender. Taken measures for the release of hostages and detention of the malefactor”, – stated in the message press service of the regional police Department.

As explained in the Department, law enforcement officers conducted a special operation “Thunder.

It later emerged that the attacker holds two girls. The police about three hours trying to persuade the man to release the hostages. However, the negotiations yielded no result, the operation ended with the storming of the building.