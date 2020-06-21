In OGHK resumed work Volnogorsk plant
“United mining and chemical company” reopened branch Volnogorsk plant, stopped may 27 this year in connection with revision of previously concluded contracts for the supply of products.
About it reported in a press release of the state property Fund.
Active work on drawing up new contracts with contractors was the result of a recovery in the supply of products with VGMK.
“Now we have a sufficient pool of reliable clients start to cooperate.
Accordingly, it gives us the opportunity to restore production even earlier than planned,” said Deputy acting Chairman of the Board of OGHK Arthur Som.
