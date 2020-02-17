In Ohio school employee found a bag from the 50’s and learned about the fate of the owner: a touching photo
School employee in the United States found a mysterious bag 1950-ies. Through social networks he found out who her owner writes news.mail.ru.
School employee in the American city of North Canton by the name of Chaz Pyle during the renovation in 2019 made a surprising discovery — between the wall and the lockers of every student he found an old woman’s handbag. The man assumed that she was lost in the 1950-ies, writes CNN.
The man did not disclose the contents of the bag, and decided to find her owner with the help of social networks. He posted an ad on the school page on Facebook and waited for a response that came only a few months.
It turned out that the bag belonged to a former student of the school named Patti of Rumpole, who spent his whole life in North Canton and died in 2013.
The message of the school kids responded Patty, who allowed us to publish the contents of my mother’s school bags. So, in the handbag was a purse with loose change, movie tickets, membership cards, passes to the library and a couple of circles, class schedules and sports training, black-and-white photographs, a hairbrush, face powder and lipstick, and other small items, including chewing gum.
Find the school management had conveyed to the family of Patti, and they in turn gave my mother’s photos to show people what was the hostess of a bag.
