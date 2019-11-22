In Ohio, the daughter of a rape victim ‘ordered a pizza’ 911: it is understood and sent the police
According to police, the victim’s daughter to domestic violence in Ohio helped police arrest the suspected offender, by calling 911, pretending to order a pizza.
Boyfriend 56-year-old woman Simon Lopez broke into the apartment of the family in Oregon, Ohio, and started arguing with the hostess. She later told police that he screamed and began to beat her, causing the woman hit the wall.
Keeping the offender in the dark, 38-year-old daughter of the woman called the police. On call, WTVG received, heard, as she tells the dispatcher: “I’d like to order the pizza.”
“You called 911 to order a pizza?” — asks the Manager.
“Yeah, yeah,” she says.
“This is the wrong number to call pizza,” says the Manager.
The daughter tells him: “You don’t understand me”. At this point, the Manager, seems to have guessed. He asked her apartment number, and about whether she needs medical assistance.
“No, she continues. — Pepperoni”.
Then hear the dispatcher advises officers to turn off the flashing lights and sirens when they pull up to the place where the call originated.
Officers arrived in the apartment, where they arrested the suspect. He is accused of domestic violence.
The police chief of Oregon Michael Navarre praised the response of the Manager, noting that others “could hang up.”
“He coped well with the challenge, and the story had a happy end,” said Navarre.
As mentioned earlier ForumDaily in the message, distributed social networks, said: “If there is a need to call 911, but you’re afraid because you a, dangerous man, call this number and ask for a pepperoni pizza. There will ask whether you know, what call 911? Say “Yes” and continue pretending to make the order. Dispatchers are trained to ask specific questions involving unequivocal answers “Yes” or “no”. Hang on!”