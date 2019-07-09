In Ohio the Russian-born accused in the brutal murder of her husband-American
An American of Russian origin accused of killing her husband is a recruiter United States air force. Man found shot to death in a ditch near his home in Ohio. The couple was in divorce proceedings and fought over custody of their three children. The mother of the deceased was afraid that her daughter after getting a divorce will flee with them to Russia.
32-year-old Angelina Hamric is accused of aggravated murder in connection with the death of her husband Jason Hemrika, with whom she was in the divorce process.
His body with a gunshot wound to the head found on 1 July, less than a mile from their home in Tate township. Michael Andrew Clark, who Angelina calls her boyfriend, is accused of conspiracy to commit murder with aggravating circumstances.
In the court record show that Angelina and Clark had several times discussed killing Jason, and June 28, Angelina called Clark and told him: “I did it”.
Angelina and Clark appeared in a court hall County Clermont on Monday morning. Judge Anita Bechmann set both a Deposit of $ 1 million. When asked if she understood the charge, which she encounters, Angelina replied, “Not guilty.”
According to reports from the County Sheriff’s office, the Clermont, from April 2018 at the home of Henrykow police were called more than 10 times.
In one case, Angelina called 911 and reported that her husband punched her in the face. But the incident report indicates that Jason was recording the conversation on your mobile phone, and the video was seen as Jason pushes angelina. The woman claimed that her children confirm the story about the punch in the face, but they told the officer that his father had pushed their mother.
The trial transcript of the internal Affairs district Claremont show that Jason filed for divorce in January 2018. At some point the couple reconciled, but it was not for long. Records also show that Angelina has twice violated the court’s conditions of meetings with the children.
Angelina has three children aged 10, 8 and 2 years.
The children told the police that the mother left them alone at home at night, when I left for work. One of the kids said he wanted a new mom because “this mom angry.” The average child is told that Angelina once punched an older child with a pencil, piercing the skin.
Lawyer Sharon Schnelle noted that she had a conflict with Angelina after she heard that she scolds the children for what they told the police about what was happening in their house.
Last week, Jason’s mother filed an emergency petition for temporary custody of their three children of her deceased son. She believes that Angelina can flee the country, taking the children to her native Russia. The woman suggested that her daughter try to escape through Mexico. Angelina from Russia, but has American citizenship.
Hamrick and Clark are now in the County jail Claremont, the court set bail at $ 1 million. The cases against them will be presented to the Grand jury next week.