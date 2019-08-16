In Ohio, while the kids swam, they got a huge crocodile. PHOTO. VIDEO
A huge crocodile was spotted in the Creek in Ohio, while small children were in the water near the reptiles. This writes Fox News.
A group of children were playing in the river Bantas Fork (Ohio), when one of the children noticed a shadow in the water.
“I saw a black shadow and saw how to move her tail,” said 10-year-old child who was playing at the time in the water.
Adults who watched the children standing on the bridge, which lies across the Creek when I saw a crocodile with a length of 7.5 feet (2.3 m). They shouted to the children that they came from the water, and then hid with the children on the bridge and reported to the relevant authorities about his discovery.
An officer from the Department of natural resources Ohio later arrived on the scene and shot the animal, which had no microchip or implant tracking.
The crocodile weighed more than 170 pounds (77 kg) of BEGO’s corpse was taken to the Department of agriculture of Ohio for inspection.
Reptile was probably someone’s exotic pet illegally in the state where the crocodiles are not found.
“You know that you are going for ordinary walk with a dip, and pray for the safety of the children, said Jim Hazelwood, pastor of the Church group, which includes children. — Do you think that a child can slip on a stone or cut up on the glass, but you absolutely can not assume that there can be crocodiles.”