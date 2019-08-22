In Oklahoma, police rescued immigrant in his ‘happiest day’
In Oklahoma, police in Facebook shared a touching story about the immigrant, the officer and a very important ceremony.
According to the police of Oklahoma city, in the most important day for immigrants from Ethiopia – the oath – the man literally flew off the left tire from the wheel. When the officer arrived to help the driver, he was extremely upset.
He told the police officer that came to town with a purpose — to become a U.S. citizen. For this he spent five years working on a pig farm. But the ceremony of swearing it can not be reached due to a broken car.
According to police, the officer decided to help the man: he called a tow truck, then put him in his car and was brought to the place of taking the oath.
After that, he took freshly baked citizen of the United States to a repair shop where the staff congratulated him, say police. He even allowed a few tears, although blame could be the cost of repairing the car.
The officer said that his son is now abroad. He understands that the help in a desperate situation is very important and maybe someone will help his son.
“I thought if I help him, maybe someone out there can help my boy”, — stated in the message.
Users of Facebook thanked the officer for his kindness, and the newly minted citizen.
“A wonderful result! Sir, congratulations on getting the citizenship and hard work. What can I say about OKCPD? You guys are the BEST!” — wrote one user.
“Thank you, officer, for what brought him to the ceremony and helped him return. Your good deeds do not go unnoticed!”, — wrote another.
“A heartwarming story in a world where so much evil and hatred!”, — finished third.