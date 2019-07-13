In Oklahoma, the police randomly arrested the hijackers with Uranus and a rattlesnake in the car

In the city of Guthrie (Oklahoma), the police accidentally caught the hijackers, who were carrying in the car a container of uranium and manual rattlesnake. This writes Lenta.ru.

В Оклахоме полиция случайно арестовала угонщиков с ураном и гремучей змеей в машине

Photo: Depositphotos

The car in which rode a man and woman stopped for expired license plate. The driver told police that on the dashboard is a gun. Next to him was an open bottle of whiskey, and in the back seat was a cage with a rattlesnake named Log.

After checking found that the car is stolen. It also found a container filled with uranium in powder form. For him, the police had to call specialists from the company responsible for the transport of radioactive substances. Why did the hijackers need uranium, is still unknown.

The man was accused of possession of a stolen vehicle, transportation of an open bottle of alcohol, driving with a suspended license and lack of documentation about the insurance of the vehicle. Who was riding with him the woman suspected of illegal possession of firearms.

The snake was in the car legally now in Oklahoma hunting season for rattlesnakes, and the driver had the proper license. A trial about uranium continues.

