In one match of the Ukrainian hockey League, the audience saw two bright brawl (video)
On the last day of winter in Kremenchug kicked off the 39th round of the championship of the Ukrainian hockey League – Paris-Match.
In the first match of the penultimate round of the regular season met the leader of the championship – “Kremenchug” capital “Ice Wolves”.
Excellence in craftsmanship, the hosts proved in the first period, throwing the gate capital team 3 unanswered goals.
Did not reduce the momentum “Kremenchug” in the future, defeating the wolves 14:1.
The one thing the guests were able to fight on equal terms with the owners – it’s fisticuffs, of which there were already two.
After the scoring was 11:0 the patience of the defender Zhigalov Nikita has dried and he arranged sparring with his counterpart in the role of David Grigoryan.
And immediately after judges separated players, the dispute with his fists decided Alexander Battle Alexander Voronin.