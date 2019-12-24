In one NHL game the two teams scored 3 goals in 1 minute (video)

В одном матче НХЛ две команды забросили по 3 шайбы за 1 минуту (видео)

In the match of the regular season NHL “Toronto” beat “Carolina” with the account 8:6, and the team has pleased its fans with a bright 60-second segments.

The first did visit.

In the 2nd period when the score was 2:3, ice hockey “Carolina” with the 35-th 36-th minute scored 3 goals and went into the second break leading in score – 5:3.

Apparently, during the break in the locker room of the “Maple leaf” came for a serious talk.

“Alaverdi” ice hockey “Toronto” uttered in the middle of the final 20 minutes.

In order to throw their 3 washers to the hosts needed only 59 seconds.

We will add that in the Eastern conference, Carolina is in the 5th place (46 points) and Toronto 7th (44).

