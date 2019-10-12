In one of the airports in the U.S. travelers have been infected with measles
Public health officials have warned that travellers who earlier this month were in Philadelphia international airport, was exposed to the measles.
People who traveled from the Philadelphia international airport on 2 and 3 October was likely to catch an infectious disease, said health Minister Rachel Levin Commissioner, Department of public health Philadelphia Thomas Farley.
“The man who discovered the measles within two days was in the international airport of Filadelfii, and could infect many people,” explained Levin.
“The Department of health has partnered with County and municipal departments to notify residents of Pennsylvania who have travelled in these days,” he added.
The health Minister reassured those who are properly immunized against measles. Their risk is minimal.
“If you think that you could be infected and was faced with the typical symptoms, please contact your doctor or call the free hotline 1-877-PA-HEALTH,” concluded Levin.
The Department of health also shared news about the alert of public health on Twitter.
Today in Pennsylvania have confirmed 15 measles cases. In 2019 in the US there were more than 1,200 cases is the largest number of measles cases in America since 1992.
Measles is a highly contagious viral infection that is spread through the air during coughing or Chania an infected person.
However, people can become ill with measles in case of contact with saliva of an infected person.
Although the symptoms sometimes may not appear for weeks, typical symptoms of measles include fever, rash, cough and red, watery eyes.
Among the complications of ear infection and diarrhea, but, according to the Centers for control and prevention (CDC), it can also cause more serious complications, such as pneumonia and encephalitis (swelling of the brain ).
Prevent infection by using vaccine.
