In one of the airports in the U.S. travelers have been infected with measles
Travelers passing through Denver international airport, warned of a possible measles infection, writes USA Today.
According to a press release from the local health Department, passengers Denver international airport may have been exposed to the measles after three passengers with confirmed cases of the viral infection passed through the airport last week.
Three children, who have not been vaccinated, passed through Colorado from another state after a trip to the country, where ongoing measles outbreak.
Travelers who visited concourse A train to the baggage claim area, West of the baggage claim area and the Western zone of passengers of level 4 in the interval from 13:15 to 17:45 on 11 December may have been at risk of infection.
Passengers who flew on the same plane with sick children had already contacted public health officials. Anyone who was in those locations at that time should watch for symptoms in themselves and their children.
“The symptoms may begin within 7-21 days after infection and include fever of 101 degrees (about 38.3 C) or higher, runny nose, eye redness and cough, the statement says the health Department Tri-County. — 2-4 days after first symptoms on the face starts red spotty rash, which spreads to other parts of the body.”
Sick children hospitalized at Children’s hospital Colorado.
“I urge everyone to ensure that they are vaccinated against measles, mumps and rubella (MMR), said Dr. John M. Douglas Jr. of the Department of health Tri-County. — Vaccination is the only way to protect yourself and your family from measles”.
On Monday, the health Department of the County of Los Angeles warned the passengers of the international airport of Los Angeles about a possible measles infection.
The Department issued an “Advisory Handbook for the identification of measles” to warn passengers that “three cases of measles… passed through the international airport Los Angeles (LAX) during an infectious disease” on December 11.
It is unclear whether the cases among themselves.