In one of the city of Toronto will launch a project for renting Segways (PHOTO)

Non-fixed rental of Segways, the use of which in some cities has led to complaints due to the fact that they were thrown on the sidewalks and footpaths, will now appear in Toronto.

Well, sort of.

The company Bird Canada announced the launch of a pilot project within the borders of the Distillery District testing scooters that can travel up to 48 kilometres on a single charge.

Currently, the Segways are actually illegal on Ontario roads, but as the Distillery District is private property, you here for the pilot project, tape no.

“The reaction that we received after the launch of our Segways Bird in calgary and Edmonton, was incredible,’ said Stewart Lyons, CEO of Bird Canada, in a press release. So, what is the best way to give the residents and visitors of the largest city in Canada to try out what we hope will come as soon as the Segways are approved for use in Toronto than it is to run a brief pilot in Canada, where flourishing art, culture and entertainment”.

System flow rental Segways akin to Bicycle in the sense that users can rent them for a short period of time, but unlike the Bike Share Toronto system, in accordance with which the bikes must be returned on a specific station rental, Segways can be left anywhere.

This has led to problems in several cities where residents expressed concern about the scooters scattered on the narrow sidewalks and piled in a heap before the entrance of the building.

In June after numerous complaints in Paris decided to forbid to leave the Segways on the sidewalk.

During the pilot project in Toronto the cyclists will not be allowed to leave the designated area Distillery District that will be controlled via a virtual barrier, known as a geofence.

The pilot project will be implemented from September 5 to 15, from 16:00 to 20:00 on weekdays and from 10:00 to 20:00 on weekends.

It is unclear whether the use of Segways in Toronto on a permanent basis, although last week the province announced plans to implement a five-year pilot project in which they will be entitled to move on all roads where the allowed movement of the bike.