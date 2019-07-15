In one of the States may appear drugged alligators
Police Tennessee warns: you can’t throw drugs down the toilet, they do not fall into the water, where the alligators live.
Do not rinse the meth in the toilet — such good advice gives the police Department Loretta’s in Tennessee. On Saturday, July 13, investigators arrested the man, “attempting to flush methamphetamine along with several attributes,” writes Fox News.
The Department was advised not to throw away the drugs, including pills, in a sewer, “When you send something out of the sewer pipe, it falls into our cumulative ponds before it is sent to the stream.”
“The workers serving the sewer, are proud to release the water, which is cleaner water from the Creek, said police, but actually they are not ready to methamphetamine”.
Officials said that if the water goes down far enough downstream in the shoal Creek and the Tennessee river in Northern Alabama may appear “negatory” — alligators, hopped up on meth.
“Over the past few weeks there have already seen enough animals on drugs. So, if you want to get rid of its substance, simply give us a call. We will take care to dispose of everything properly.”