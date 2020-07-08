In one of the universities, California figured out how to avoid the deportation of foreign students
Hundreds of students of the University of California at Berkeley discuss a plan to create a full-time course solely to circumvent the new US regulations on immigration, which could lead to the deportation of foreign students with visas F-1. And they say that at least one teacher is also involved, says Fox News.
The plan, which may be contrary to immigration law, if passed in its current form, surfaced online and was deleted a few hours after 6 July, ICE announced that foreign students must take the classroom training, or they will not be allowed to legally stay in the country.
“The students of Berkeley to create a personalized course to help foreign students to avoid deportation under the new rules ICE — wrote one of the students in a tweet that was later deleted, but remained in the archives of Google. Sometimes I love my University.”
The tweet was circulated by more than 25 000 times before it was removed. Later there was a longer post in Facebook which said that a member of a community, Berkeley “I found a teacher who sponsors it.”
In a message on Facebook it was clearly stated that the proposed course is not intended for broader educational goals for the student and community “is designed ONLY for students who are foreigners and need face-to-face course to remain in the United States.” Now it is his training program.
The report also indicated that the rate of “likely” will be held “in the Department of anthropology,” although the specific content and subject of the course didn’t seem concerned most Berkeley students are discussing this question on the Internet.
“The hypocrisy of Berkeley in this case is staggering, said Dale Wilcox, Executive Director and General counsel of the Law Institute immigration reform (IRLI). They too seek to assist foreign nationals to avoid compliance with Federal immigration laws. They also rely on the millions of dollars the Federal government and look forward to their activities, including bloated administration and teachers ‘ salaries. The administration trump needs to explore all options to hold accountable colleges that conduct.”
The post Facebook was circulated thousands of times in different social networks associated with Berkeley, including several public. Academics with ties to Berkeley, including Deborah Miranda, spread the news about the course on their own accounts in Facebook, saying that it “workaround”, which violates the rules of ICE.
Some students noted that the plan might not work.
“Unfortunately, students F-1 can attend only one course online each semester, says Tiffany Earley of Spadoni, assistant Professor, University of Central Florida. — I do not think that the proposal of this course will meet the administrative requirements. But it’s nice to see that there were creative solutions.”
Seyda Ipek, a postdoctoral fellow at the University of California, Irvine, announced his position on Twitter.
“I am very concerned that such actions will be enforced against foreign students agents ICE/state Department future applications for a visa. I, as an international scholar, I highly recommend US citizens to talk to a lawyer on immigration issues, before considering their decision,” she wrote.
Another user replied: “That’s nice, but foreign students can take only 3 credits online per semester maximum and must have at least 12 credit units for obtaining a visa. So that’s 9 units — at least 3 classes that they have to go in person”.
Berkeley is known as one of the most leftist institutions of higher education in the United States. Last month the Chancellor of Berkeley mourned the murder of a white student, noting that a large part of the campus was upset by the death of George Floyd — a statement that drew broad criticism. And last year the instructor from Berkeley called rural Americans “bad people” who deserve an “uncomfortable” life.
Berkeley is a public institution that receives taxpayers ‘ money for research and education. The plan, discussed by the students, will have a fundamentally different purpose, since it will create an individual course for a small percentage of University students, while the majority attend classes remotely.
6 July, ICE issued a statement which said that foreign students enrolled in universities, who joined in the online mode, “must leave the country or take other measures, such as transfers to a school with full-time training to maintain lawful status. Otherwise, they may face immigration consequences, including but not limited to, the removal procedure”.
Fiona Maclntyre, advocate on immigration issues, told NPR that the initiative ICE “makes no sense”.
“If students can successfully study online from an academic point of view, why we force them into a situation where they can risk their health and the health of their classmates?”, she said.
The U.S. is working to curb recent outbreaks of coronavirus in States such as California and Texas, and educational institutions are working to determine how best to approach the coming academic year. Such institutions as the University of southern California, announced earlier this month that in the fall semester they will not resume full-time training.
Foreign students attending online courses will not be issuing visas.
Lawrence Bacow, President of Harvard, said in a statement that he is “concerned” about the new guidelines. According to him, these principles constitute a “blunt, a universal approach to a complex problem”.
The Washington Post reported that until the 15th of July, schools will report how they should enter into a new fall semester.
“I just staggering what we are asking about this manual April,” — said the newspaper Lisbeth borough, Deputy Vice President for Federal Affairs at the Association of American universities.
