In one of the US States declared a state of emergency because of the protests
Protests in salt lake city began after the announcement of the acquittal of the cops who killed Bernardo-Palacios Carbajal, says the “Voice of America”.
Governor of Utah Gary Herbert declared a state of emergency in connection with the protests in salt lake city.
The protests began a few hours after district attorney salt lake city announced the acquittal of police officers who in may shot Bernardo Palacios of Carbajal.
On Thursday evening, July 9, protesters gathered outside the district attorney’s office and caused damage to the building, police said.
The police salt lake city said on Twitter: “due To the fact that the protesters broke Windows in the building, County prosecutors, city police declare the demonstration illegal Assembly.”
According to police, the protesters used against the officers pepper spray.
At least one worker was injured and taken to hospital. At least two demonstrators were arrested.
Palacios was shot and killed on may 23 when police arrived in response to the message that someone “threatened with a weapon”. The police made 34 shots and Palacios received from 13 to 15 wounds.
