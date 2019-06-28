In Ontario opened a hot line for signals about animal cruelty (PHOTOS)

The Deputy Minister of justice of Ontario announced the launch of the new round-the-clock hot line on issues of animal cruelty.

She also named a new chief inspector who will monitor the effectiveness of the interim regime against abuse.

The press Secretary reported that as the new chief inspector, the government appointed a policewoman, Ontario Floor of Milne.

In March, the Ontario society for the prevention of cruelty to animals said that relinquishes responsibility for the application of interim measures, and to date, this procedure is ended.

The Association has police powers for over 100 years.

Currently, the province is reviewing the law and is expected in the autumn, will introduce legislation.

Timed mode starts on Saturday and will be accompanied by a group of employees with experience in the inspection of zoos, aquariums, horses and livestock.

Citizens wishing to inform about animal cruelty, you can call 1-833-9ANIMAL.