In Ontario three times will increase the number of stores of cannabis (PHOTOS)

The Ontario government announced a plan to increase licensed cannabis stores by 50 units, which means that their total number will increase threefold.

It is expected that new stores will be opened by October 2019.

Canada was, according to media reports, the first developed country to legalize cannabis, however, the taxes and the price of delivery is much higher than on the black market.

Initially, the Ontario government planned to privatize the stores of cannabis, on a similar system with liquor products in the province, however, a few months before legalization changed its opinion and allowed private companies to engage in this business.

Lottery for a license will be held in July 2019. And if all 50 licenses will be successfully awarded, the total number of cannabis stores in Ontario will be equal to 72. It means that approximately 200,000 people will have 1 official store.

Government officials say that can’t give a license to an unlimited number of businesses.

13 licenses, according to the plan, will be given in Toronto, 6 in the greater Toronto area. And 23 will be distributed across the province.

8 licenses of 50 will be given to the opening of stores on the reservations of the indigenous population.