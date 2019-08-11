In order not to get sick from dirty combs, it should be properly washed
The expert spoke about the importance of washing comb, explaining how to do it.
Wash the comb we should, just imagine how many lives of microbes. For cleaning you can use a shampoo or soap. This procedure should be done once in a week, provided that you do not use the funds for styling hair. And if you are using, you should clean the comb twice a week. New brush for combing the hair need to buy once a year.
– During the day on our hair accumulates a lot of dust and bacteria. Accordingly, it is on the brush. In addition, the old crest you risk damaging your scalp and place the microbes that live there. By the way, so you can’t share combs with other people, – says the stylist Albina cat’s.
The expert also named several tonkosti related to the care of combs taking into account the material from which they are made.
- Plastic wash very easily. Take the shampoo or soap and RUB safely.
- Hardwood should be washed with alcohol;
- Metal is easy to wash with baking soda.
- With natural bristles should be cleaned only with a soft shampoo and toothbrush. You must thoroughly comb all areas between teeth.