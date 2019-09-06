In order to invest in the necessary weight Khabib completely naked at the weigh-in (video)
September 6, 2019
Khabib Nurmagomedov
The champion of UFC lightweight Khabib Nurmagomedov and interim champion Dustin pare passed the mandatory procedure of weighting before the fight, which will take place tomorrow.
Weight like the Russians and Americans were equal – 70,3 kg.
However, if Dustin is quite calm invested in weight, Habib had to do to strip completely.
The organizers were ready for this development, and quite original beat this time. We will remind, some days before the weigh-in there was information that the Dagestani need to lose 6 kg.