In Oregon Russian-speaking resident of the United States accused of killing mother
Russian-speaking resident of the United States is accused of murdering his mother. She was arrested on 10 July. About it writes the People.
29-year-old angelina Volobuev was taken into custody July 10, on suspicion of the murder of her 61-year-old mother of Hope Volobuev.
Hope was found dead in a house in a block in East Portland around 09:00 on 10 July.
Medical examination of Oregon found that Hope died as a result of a blow with a knife.
The Multnomah County Prosecutor’s office has accused angelina of murder in the second degree — domestic violence and unlawful use of weapons.
“Volobuev used a weapon for the deliberate murder of his mother Hope Volobuev,” — said in a press release from the Multnomah County Prosecutor’s office.
Volobuev is contained in the detention center Multnomah County.
Anyone who has information about this incident, is asked to call detective from Portland Rico Beniga phone 503-823-0457.
bookmark