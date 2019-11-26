In outfits by Givenchy and jewelry by Cartier: Nicole Kidman graced the anniversary cover of Vogue
Popular Australian-American actress Nicole Kidman graced the cover of Australian Vogue.
52-year-old actress became the star of the December issue of a fashion magazine. It is dedicated to the 60th anniversary edition. Kidman posed for the famous Dutch photographers Inez&Vinoodh in outfits by Givenchy and jewellery by Cartier.
A celebrity tried on six images. In particular, for the cover, Kidman appeared in a black lace costume. It consisted of a cropped capes and sheer long skirt. In addition Nicole Kidman tried on three dresses and two suits. Complement the images of massive shoes with thick soles. In each photo, the hair of the actress effectively developed.
Fans were delighted from the image of Kidman. Many noted that she’s amazing at any age. “Your beauty is infinite”, “stunning As always”, “Most beautiful woman in the world,” wrote the enthusiastic fans.