In Pakistan, a terrorist attack killed eight people (PHOTO)

| July 21, 2019 | News | No Comments

In the city of Dera Ismail Khan in Northwest of Pakistan, the extremists attacked a checkpoint in the West of the city, killing two police guards.
After that, a female suicide bomber has committed a suicide bombing near the entrance to the hospital at a time when there were delivered the bodies of the dead policemen.

As a result of attacks of extremists killed at least eight people , another 30 were injured, reports TASS with reference to the channel “al Jazeera”.
Responsibility for the attack took the radical movement of Pakistani Taliban “Tehrik-I-Taliban Pakistan (the Taliban Movement of Pakistan” is prohibited in Russia).

*The Taliban (the Taliban) is a terrorist group banned in Russia by the decision of the Supreme court dated 14 February 2003.

