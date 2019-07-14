In Paris, detained 152 people in one of the demonstrations ‘yellow jackets’ (PHOTO)

Paris police detained Sunday a total of 152 persons from among the “yellow jackets” rioted in the capital, reports TASS with reference to the Prefecture of the city.

Inconsistent demonstration, accompanied by attacks on the police and attempts of pogroms began on the Champs elysées near the Etoile in the last minute of the solemn parade dedicated to the national holiday of France. Hooligans threw in the custody order stones and bottles, police extensively used tear gas.

She was detained, including the leaders of the “yellow jackets” – Maxime Nicolas, Eric Drouet and Jerome Rodriguez. The latter two placed in custody.

As reported by the Prefecture, mainly detainees charged under four counts. This holding unauthorized demonstrations and violent actions against representatives of the authorities, possession of weapons and destruction of public property. Currently, the clashes on the Champs elysées continue.

“Those who tried to stop in Paris on the parade should be ashamed. July 14 is the day of unity of the nation, and it should be respected,” – said in connection with the events the Minister of internal Affairs of France Christophe Castaner.