In Park USA of protein turned to the woman for help
October 2, 2019 | News | No Comments|
Protein started to pull the woman’s leg, and she followed her.
In the American city of Pulaski (Virginia) protein drove the woman to his wounded cub to save him. This writes the Independent.
In Kiwanis Park, a squirrel ran up to a woman named TIA Powell (Tia Powell) and pulled her leg. The woman followed the beast and found the squirrel, which had a damaged foot. Near to dwelling squirrels she also found a hiding cat, who at any moment could attack them.
TIA called her friend and the police. The arrived law enforcement officers treated the squirrel’s paw and helped the animals to climb a tree.
“If Thea did not listen to my intuition, things could have ended very differently,” — said representatives of the police of Pulaski.