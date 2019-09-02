In parked cars there were bullet holes: a police investigation (PHOTO)

Loading...

Toronto police are investigating in connection with the discovery of bullet holes in at least two parked cars in North York.

At about 3 p.m. police responded to the intersection of St. Lucie Drive, Verobeach Boulevard near Weston Road, in connection with reports about the shooting.

When the police arrived at the scene, they found on the ground sleeve. At the moment, no one declared himself to be the victim.

Should have said that eyewitnesses say that they heard two or three gun shots, which were probably carried out of the car. Police reported that the suspect vehicle hit an electric pole.

Descriptions of the suspects from the police yet.

Roads near the scene blocked off for investigation.