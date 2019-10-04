In Parliament, Putin sent three letters: funny photo
On the podium in the Verkhovna Rada had a funny message. In it the head of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin sent “x*y”.
The announced political party Voice.
On the eve of a podium adorned with the banner “I am against censorship”, it posted the faction “Opalocka” in defense of the channel “112 Ukraine”, which belongs to Putin’s godfather Victor Medvedchuk.
In the end, the people’s Deputy Yulia Klimenko came to the banner and wrote “PTN-PNH”.
In the political “Voice” beautifully ribbed poster, supposedly opsi great defenders of freedoms and rights.
