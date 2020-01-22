In Pennsylvania, a fraud 3 years pretending to be a lawyer and cheated immigrants
The woman who ran the business immigration service have pleaded guilty to fraud and identity theft. Cheated female immigrants in Philadelphia (PA) who wanted to obtain citizenship. This writes The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Ana Molina admitted that he pretended to be a lawyer, stealing $11 000 at least seven victims, and had submitted fake immigration documents to the Department of homeland security from 2015 to 2018.
Federal authorities said 56-year-old Molina deceived the immigrants, forcing them to believe that she’s a lawyer, and about $1500 in each case, promised them legal advice when considering applications for visas, green cards, applications for asylum and other documents relating to immigration.
She also illegally took money from its customers to $500, in exchange for something that they “sponsor” the person who agrees to financially support the immigrant if he is not able to do it yourself. Then she stole personal data of former customers using their Bank and tax documents to file fake forms of sponsorship in the Federal government.
“Ana Molina pleaded guilty to fraud by people who sought permanent residency in the United States, said after the hearing, assistant U.S. attorney Anita Eve. — So she needs to be punished for their actions.”
William S. Walker, acting special agent in charge of investigations in the field of internal security in Philadelphia, said that Molina “has entrusted sensitive personal information, so she could help her clients, and instead, she chose to betray that trust and to get rich.”
She pleaded guilty to seven counts of fraud and four cases of identity theft with aggravating circumstances. She faces a mandatory minimum penalty of two years imprisonment. U.S. district judge Harvey Bartle III scheduled sentencing for April 30, 2020.
“She did the right thing, — said the lawyer Molina Caroline Goldner of Cinquanta after the hearing. — The situation heavy, and many people make mistakes, but I think that when someone takes responsibility, as did my client, she should be commended, and I hope that the judge Bartle will do it.”
According to the newspaper ABC News Molina was born in Peru, and in 1987 received US citizenship.