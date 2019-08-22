In Pennsylvania a man urinated in cups and filters at Starbucks and ran away
A man walked into a Starbucks in Mannheim (PA) and urinated into cups, coffee filters, and in zone for employees. He managed to escape from the scene. This writes Fox News.
The incident occurred on Saturday evening, August 17. The man was “behind the counter of the section officers and urinated in the sink and a few pieces of goods”. Employee of the Department of public information in the police Department of the town of Manheim confirmed that the damaged goods include several boxes filled with cups and coffee filters.
Then the suspect fled the scene, but managed to get on a surveillance camera.
Police shared a picture of the suspect, asking the public “to pay attention to the wet spot on the shorts man.”
Starbucks has not commented on the incident.
According to recent reports, the suspect was detained. It was them 31-year-old Aaron Dalton of Lancaster (PA). The actions of men led to the loss of Starbucks $200. About it reported in Management of police of the city.
No matter how horrible it may seem the act of a suspect, this is not the first case when someone is urinating where it is not supposed to do that.
In July, a woman in Florida was arrested for allegedly spat in a bowl of ice cream, and then peed in the bucket for the manufacture of dessert. Later in the same month, the woman urinated on the potatoes at Walmart in Pennsylvania, later she came to the police with a confession.