In Peru Indian tribe drove Russian scientists from mount Huascaran (PHOTO)

In Peru, a group of Russian scientists were forced to interrupt studies at mount Huascaran because of a conflict with the local population. The “hostile Indian tribe” almost took hostage members of the international expedition to one of the highest mountains of South America, told the Institute of geography (IG), Russian Academy of Sciences. In the expedition were three Russian scientists from the Department of glaciology of the Institute – Stanislav Kutuzov, Vladimir Mikhalenko and Ivan Lavrentiev.

The Institute noted that scientists enlisted the support of the official authorities of Peru, however, still faced with unfriendly attitude of the local population.

Residents of the nearby village demanded the scientists immediately cease their work, as, in the opinion of the Indians, Peruvian authorities are going to begin the extraction of minerals from the glaciers of mount Huascaran.

Scientists have tried to explain that it is not, and the purpose of the expedition was purely scientific. But the effect of these explanations had not. Because the safety of glaciologists all the scientists were evacuated by a police helicopter from the base camp. The next day, local residents blocked down a group of mountain guides and porters of the expedition. They were released only after the intervention of armed police.

Because of the incident, the work was interrupted for almost two weeks. Lengthy negotiations with representatives of the communities living on mount huascarán, are still allowed to freely down the mountain equipment and materials. On 18 August the work was completed.

An international expedition was organized Berdowski the polar research center of Ohio University (USA) with the participation of the Institute of geography of RAS with the support of the National science Foundation (NSF) with the aim of drilling of ice on mount Huascaran. As the scientists, the drilling of the glacier was carried out “to examine the climate history of the southern hemisphere of the Earth.”

Climate chronicle of Huascaran has about 20 thousand years. This is one of the few places in the tropics, where climate information is not yet broken by melting.

“During the expedition were of two ice cores (168 m each) in the saddle at a height of 6 thousand meters, and two core (68 m) on top (6 th 768 m). It is the highest point of drilling of ice in the southern hemisphere,” – said in the message. Currently, more than 470 meters of ice frozen delivered to the core storage Center for polar and climate research at Ohio state University (USA).

Samples of ice will help to determine the frequency of events of El niño in the past, to reconstruct the history of fires in the Amazon. In addition, for the first time is planned to determine the concentration of greenhouse gases in ice cores, mountain glaciers in tropical area.

Scientists have spent over 20 days at an altitude above 6000 m, including 4 days on top. “Given the importance and international significance of the project, the base camp of the expedition visited the President of Peru, Mr. Martin Vizcarra. He noted that this project is important not only for Peru but for the whole world, as the history of the climate of tropical latitudes for such a long time will allow a better understanding of the processes occurring now. The glaciers of the tropical Andes are losing mass at an accelerating rate, and the welfare of the mountain communities of Peru depends on water coming from glaciers in the dry season”, – stated in the message of the Institute.

Doctor of geographical Sciences Vladimir Mikhalenko noted that it was one of the most difficult expeditions in the mountains, as the ascent and descent of equipment and materials was carried out on a technically difficult climbing route at high altitude. Especially for the expedition has been found absolutely new, safe, from the point of view of avalanches and ice collapses, the path of recovery. In the saddle of Huascaran was delivered several tons of equipment and supplies. “Due to high qualification and experience of the mountain guides expedition was successful and none of the participants received injuries”, – stated in the message.

The leader of the expedition, 71-year-old Lonnie Thompson, heart transplant, alone climbed into the saddle of Huascaran.

The report stresses that an international expedition was successful.