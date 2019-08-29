In Peru, more than 200 children were sacrificed according to the ancient rite Chimu because of the weather (PHOTOS, VIDEO) (PHOTOS)

Loading...

In Peru archaeologists have discovered supposedly the largest in the history of mass burial of sacrificed children. Body 227 people aged 5 to 14 years were found in excavations in the coastal town of Huanchaco, North of the capital Lima.

According to archaeologists, children were killed over 500 years ago. They could belong to the Chimu civilization, and was sacrificed to the God of the moon during the rainy season hoping for good weather.

Excavations at the site of the mass graves has not been completed, and scientists believe that soon-to-be discovered bodies of children. Archaeologists noted that despite the age of the burial, some bodies of the children of well preserved hair and skin, according to the British broadcaster BBC.

Chimu worshipped the moon-God, who was considered more powerful than the Sun God of the Incas, because the Moon can obscure the Sun. The solar Eclipse was an occasion for great festivities. The ripening of the harvests and seasons to chima attributed to the lunar deity. For the sake of God to Cime and have made regular sacrificial rites. The victim was brought to the children – girls and boys from 5 years. It is a ritual murder did not occur on the sacrificial stones, and the blankets of colored wool. Human sacrifices were accompanied by sacrificial recompense of the drink chicha and selected fruits.

The Chimu civilization existed from about 1250 to 1470 in the North of modern Peru in the area of Trujillo and was one of the most powerful civilizations of pre-Columbian South America.

The ancestor of the Chimu culture is the culture Mochica. In the era of the greatest expansion of the Chimu influence spread to the borders of Ecuador in the North to Lima in the South. The Chimu state was called Chimor. In the capital of Chan Chan lived up to 60 thousand people, and the city was the largest on the South American continent.

The Kingdom of Chimu were able to conquer neighboring Cicansky culture and a number of other minor, before it was conquered by the Incas who in turn were conquered by the Spaniards.

Remind scholars that the burial of sacrificed children was discovered a year later after another terrible discovery when near the modern city of Trujillo in Northern Peru were found the same grave with the remains of more than 140 children.

Their bodies were also indications that all the children were killed for sacrifice to the gods. Scientists then noted multiple cuts on the bones, particularly in the area of the ribs. According to experts, the latter fact may indicate that the dead were extracted heart.

The scientists also drew attention to the fact that the faces of many children were smeared with bright red pigment based on cinnabar. All this suggests that the dead become part of the sacrificial ritual.