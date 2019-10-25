In Philadelphia a man with 15 gunshot wounds he came to the hospital
In Philadelphia a man who received 15 wounds, he came to the emergency Department, needs to survive. This writes Fox News, citing the police.
27-year-old patient is in critical condition. He received over a dozen wounds at about 3:30 in the morning on the street Tilghman.
Philadelphia police arrived on the scene and found 23 shell casings, but there was no sacrifice.
The chief inspector of the Philadelphia police, Scott small said the man simply “went to the hospital.”
“It’s a miracle,” said small.
He added that the victim, whose name was not reported, must survive.
The police are investigating. Check the video from surveillance cameras.