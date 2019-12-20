In Philadelphia exploded home, causing a large fire has died
At least two people were killed after a powerful explosion at home on Thursday 19 December, which caused a serious fire in several houses in South Philadelphia. This writes Fox News.
The explosion was hit three homes and severely damaged two homes on the streets South of 8 and South Franklin. 60 people were evacuated, nearly 120 firefighters for several hours fighting a raging fire.
“We have sufficient confidence that two people were missing and presumed dead,” said the Commissioner of fire protection Adam tail.
The tail said that the burned building was too unstable to “send someone there.”
According to reports, all the people in the affected homes were saved, but the tail did not rule out the possibility that someone could be under the rubble.
“I don’t know what is in the rubble, he said at a press conference. But we’re not giving up. We never give up.”
Tail added that the rescue work will begin again on Friday, December 20, a day to clear debris and find victims people who could be trapped under them.
The smoke from the explosion could be seen for miles, as gusts of wind reached 20 mph (32 km/h).
“It sounded like a bomb went off,” said one witness.
Reception centre at a secondary school in South Philadelphia was organized for all who suffered from the fire. The red Cross is also on site to assist as needed.
Philadelphia gas works turned off the gas in the area. The tail said that the cause of the fire is still unknown.