In Philadelphia opened an honorary Consulate of Ukraine: how is it different
In Philadelphia the Day of unity of Ukraine opened an honorary Consulate of Ukraine, says the “Voice of America”.
The US is home to a huge number of Ukrainians, but most of them do not have access to consular services due to the fact that they live in remote areas. In Philadelphia, Ukraine opened 9 honorary Consulate of the country. Local lawyer, and now the honorary Consul, appointed back in the summer of 2019, but the Embassy itself was opened only now, January 22, in Day of conciliarity of Ukraine.
It differs from the traditional General consulates.
The honorary Consul might be a citizen of the United States and not necessarily Ukrainian. Among the responsibilities of Irina Mazur will support Ukrainian delegations and officials, who came from Ukraine in Pennsylvania. She will coordinate a programme of cultural, economic and scientific exchange. And more — to help the Ukrainians who were in a state of emergency: for example, a person has died or is in a difficult situation. They can contact the honorary Consul, who will tell you what to do and where to go.
It’s honorary consuls on the ground collecting signatures of Ukrainian immigrants, process documents and send them to the local authorities for the fact that she has accepted the solution.