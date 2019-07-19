In Philadelphia, the man came down from the 19th floor, escaping from fire. VIDEO
July 19, 2019 | News | No Comments|
The man who was saved from the fire, managed to climb down the balcony from the 19th floor.
The incident occurred in Philadelphia on the evening of July 18. The fire started around 21:30 in the 4400 block street Holden.
Firefighters are now investigating the cause of the fire, but according to WPVI, the fire could have started in a garbage compactor.
People from the building were evacuated. Four residents and three policemen were injured. The man coming down outside, it took injuries to get to earth.
Several residents are still missing.
READ $13 million will be allocated for the commemoration of the dead or missing women from the indigenous population (PHOTO)