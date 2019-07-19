In Philadelphia, the man came down from the 19th floor, escaping from fire. VIDEO

| July 19, 2019 | News | No Comments

The man who was saved from the fire, managed to climb down the balcony from the 19th floor.

В Филадельфии мужчина спустился с 19-го этажа, спасаясь от пожара. ВИДЕО

Photo: screenshot YouTube video

The incident occurred in Philadelphia on the evening of July 18. The fire started around 21:30 in the 4400 block street Holden.

Firefighters are now investigating the cause of the fire, but according to WPVI, the fire could have started in a garbage compactor.

People from the building were evacuated. Four residents and three policemen were injured. The man coming down outside, it took injuries to get to earth.

Several residents are still missing.

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.