In place of the head of Ukrzaliznytsia expect six people — media
Yurik manages BONDS for the fourth month
Among the contenders for the presidency of the company, two foreigners and four Ukrainians, including the current head of the OUSE.
In the coming weeks to be held the contest for the position of head of Railways for which applying four Ukrainians and two foreigners, writes on Tuesday, July 28,Ikonomicheska true.
Among foreigners the position claimed by Poljakov see Karnofsky, which is now included in the Supervisory Board of Ukrposhta, and previously headed the Polish state railway.
Another foreigner in the list — bargainbuddy Vladimirov, who led the Bulgarian railway and for five years made it profitable.
Among Ukrainians in position:
- Peter Chernyshev, former head of Kyivstar.
- Vladimir Zhmak – member of the Supervisory Board of Kyiv Boryspil airport. Previously worked at one of the largest oil companies in the world, TNK-BP, was also an adviser to the President of Kyivstar.
- Alexander Pertsovsky — first Deputy General Director of Ukrposhta. He previously held the position of head of business development in the Asia-Pacific region of DHL.
- Ivan Yurik — interim head of Ukrzaliznytsia. Until BONDS in 2018 homurabara the Ministry of Finance and the Office of involvement and support of the government’s investment.
Yurik purposes, acting head of Ukrzaliznytsia 15 April after the dismissal of doljnostnaya Marceca, who led the company from February 5.
To aegonreligare led Evgenij.kravtsov.
