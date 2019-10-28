In Poland arrested a Russian spy
Poland’s internal security Agency detained the citizen, suspected of espionage in favor of Russia, and also in contact with him a man who lived in Poland with false documents.
As reports “Radio Poland”, Peter S. the charges, he was placed under arrest for a period of three months. The investigation has collected evidence base pole of cooperation with Russian intelligence. During the searches in his apartment and at work were found documents, electronic media, as well as illegal weapons and other ammunition.
Also, the Polish law enforcement officers came to search to people with whom contact was arrested. One of them, living in Poland on false documents, were arrested. He was also accused of possession of weapons.
