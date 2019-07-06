In Poland died one of the last surviving victims of the Nazi ‘angel of death’ Josef Mengele (PHOTO)

In Poland died one of the last surviving victims of Nazi doctor Josef Mengele, known as the “angel of death” – 85-year-old Eva Moses KOR. She and her twin sister Miriam, as children, subjected to inhuman experiments of Mengele at the Auschwitz camp (Auschwitz-Birkenau).

Cor died in a hotel in Krakow during their annual educational visit to Auschwitz. According to her son, after undergoing heart surgery at the former concentration camp prisoner was a breathing problem, writes DW.

Eva Mozes KOR was born in 1934 in Romania. At the age of five years, along with other relatives were sent to the Hungarian ghetto and later to Auschwitz, where all her relatives, with the exception of his twin sister, died. “Three times a week, we had to be in his [Mengele’s] lab for the blood draw. There we did shots, we injected into a vein different germs and chemicals and they took a blood test,” said Eva KOR (quoted by the Russian service of the BBC). In the camp she went into sepsis, according to forecasts, it was supposed to die two weeks later.

In 1945, after the liberation of Auschwitz, Eva and Miriam returned to Romania, and five years later, when the sisters were 16 years old, they received permission to emigrate to Israel. Subsequently, Eva KOR was married to an American, also a Holocaust survivor, and moved to Indiana where he founded a Museum of CANDLES (“Candles”) stands for Children of Auschwitz Nazi Deadly Lab Experiments Survivors (children of survivors of the deadly laboratory experiments in Auschwitz).

Experiments Mengele did not pass unnoticed: Eva suffered from miscarriages and tuberculosis, her son had cancer, and Miriam had a kidney problem, the site says, “Liberators”, dedicated to the prisoners and liberators of concentration camps. After the third pregnancy in Miriam’s kidneys failed. Sister gave her, but it didn’t help: in 1993, a woman died of cancer.

Eva Moses KOR was opposed to eugenics, telling the public about the horrors of the Holocaust, lectured on his life in the camp and every year visited Museum complex in Auschwitz. At the same time, KOR publicly forgave Mengele and called to give to Nazi criminals an opportunity to tell their story. Former experimental “angel of death” explained that the decision to forgive Mengele helped her cope with trauma. She believed that the act of forgiveness will grant her and the other prisoners a sense of freedom and possibility of self-realization.

Many Jews who survived the Holocaust and visited Auschwitz, condemned her act. Founded by eve Museum, reporting on her death, noted that the CDF, in contrast, touched the hearts of thousands of people through his call to forgiveness and overcoming a tragic past.

In 2015, the Cor attended the trial of the former “Auschwitz bookkeeper” Oskar Groening, who in the camp has been given the belongings of the prisoners. KOR and Groening hugged and even kissed. Former prisoner thanked him for something at the age of 93 years he was ready to testify about the Nazi crimes.