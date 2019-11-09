In Poland, explained the detention Mazur and stated that Russia won’t give him up
The detention of veteran ATO Igor Mazur in Poland is “purely technical” step. This assured the Vice-speaker of the Sejm of Poland małgorzata Gosiewska.
She called the Mazur, “a brave civil activist and veteran of the war in the Donbass”, which in Georgia and Chechnya became a victim of the Eastern neighbors.
Entering the name of the Ukrainian register of detentions of Interpol, the MP said “a good example of how the Kremlin institutions in international law for political revenge.”
“I assure you that the road to Russia is not open. The Polish authorities and the courts will thoroughly investigate the matter, and I, for my part, and help guarantee the innocence of Igor Mazur in relation to the Russian accusations,” wrote Goszewska.
As reported by “FACTS”, in Kiev held a rally in support of Igor Mazur.
