In Poland found a metal propeller age of three thousand years
Polish archaeologists during excavations found a strange artifact, is most similar to a propeller.
The object was made of metal approximately in the year 1000 BC, according to
The research was carried out at the Dukla pass, near the border with Slovakia.
The artifact, despite the “respectable” age, is in good condition. Scientists believe that it was part of the ancient weapons – the Mace.
It is known that the Dukla pass makes it relatively easy to move around the Carpathians of present-day Slovakia, on the territory of Poland.
There is reason to believe that people have enjoyed them for millennia.
Probably the owner of the Mace was a native of the Middle East and occupied an important post such a weapon was a status symbol.
During the campaign, he lost that item, either accidentally or in a fierce battle.
Scientists intend to study the “propeller” in the laboratory and to determine what alloy when it is cast.
Earlier it was reported that in England found fighting Celtic shield created by BC special. He was distinguished by light weight, which is useful in battle, and effectively reflect the blows of spear and sword.