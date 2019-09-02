In Poland observed a minute of silence for the victims of the Second world war (PHOTO)

Loading...

Events to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the outbreak of the Second world war began on Sunday in the Polish town of wieluń with a minute of silence. In a ceremony at dawn, was attended by the presidents of Poland and Germany – Andrzej Duda and Frank-Walter Steinmeier. In Poland profit of 250 officials from 40 countries, including 20 presidents, four Prime Minister and the six Chairpersons of the parliaments. Broadcast events live leads Polish television, reports TASS.

1 September 1939 at 4:30 in the morning German aircraft bombed the Polish town of Wielun in the łódź province, which killed about 1,200 people. Almost simultaneously – at 4:48 am Nazi cruiser “Schleswig-Holstein” fired at the Polish military depot at the Cape of Westerplatte near Gdansk in the Pomeranian Voivodeship. These events marked the beginning of the Second world war.

In memory of the bombing of the peacefully sleeping city, after exactly 80 years, here again howled siren alarm, and then played the national anthems of Poland and Germany.

War crime marked the beginning of world war II, said Sunday the President of Poland Andrzej Duda. “The second world war started with a war crime,” – said the Polish leader, Recalling the history of the bombing of Wieluń sleeping and the deaths of hundreds of civilians. As pointed out by the Polish leader, this was done intentionally to show that it will be a war before the destruction.

“People could not imagine that the neighbors West of the border will arrive at the latest aircraft Ju 87B and drop bombs on the city, where there was no army or military installations. And that will start from the hospital, marked with a cross, said Duda. – Who could have imagined that would make civilized people, one of the oldest in Europe?”

According to the President of Poland, on those events we should not forget that such “never in the world never happen again”. “Only historical truth can heal wounds,” he added, paying tribute to his German partner Frank-Walter Steinmeier who has arrived in Poland to participate in commemorative events.

The presidents of Poland and Germany in the town of Wielun was a minute of silence the first victims of the Second world war.

The President of Poland Andrzej Duda, acting in wieluń on the events dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the attack on the Republic by Nazi Germany, thanked the President of Germany for participation in the memorial ceremony. “You think you can stand up and look into the eyes of children and grandchildren of the victims who carry this trauma for the rest of your life? Mr. President, thank you for your presence,” he said. “It’s a form of moral compensation,” said Duda.

“It’s easier to go where the soldiers fought, than in the city where he was shot peacefully sleeping residents”, – said the Polish leader.

As previously reported, the Polish government, in commemorative events will be attended by 250 officials from 40 countries, including 20 presidents, four Prime Minister and the six Chairpersons of the parliaments. In the morning in the Polish capital landed the plane with the Vice President of the United States by Michael Penny on Board. He returned to Warsaw, instead of the President of the United States Donald trump, who at the last moment canceled his visit to Poland.

At noon local time (13:00 GMT) official events to commemorate the beginning of world war II will be held on Pilsudski square in the historic centre of Warsaw. Speech before the gathering say the President of Poland Andrzej Duda, his German counterpart Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Vice President of the United States.

Increased security measures are in the Polish capital in connection with passing in the Sunday events on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the outbreak of the Second world war.

In the morning in the capital there were restrictions for motorists and pedestrians, guarded by reinforced patrols of police and other services. At the international airport Frederic Chopin continuously landing aircraft with high-ranking guests. Due to moving around the city tuples of traffic on the streets of Warsaw complicated.

At the end of August in Warsaw was introduced the lowest – the first – level of terrorist threat. The state institutions are obliged to strengthen control in public areas and places where people should give information to the responsible services in the event of suspicious packages, vehicles, strange behaving people.

Vice-President Michael Penny is going in Sunday to spend in Warsaw a bilateral meeting with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky. This follows from the graph, the Vice-President, circulated on Saturday by the White house.

“The Vice-President participates in a bilateral meeting with the President of Ukraine”, – stated in the schedule. The meeting is scheduled for 14:40 local time (15:40 GMT).

Information about its duration is not given, but the next event in the framework of the visit to Poland from Pence is scheduled for 17:10 local time (18:10 Moscow time).

Initially, Warsaw was expecting the arrival of U.S. President Donald trump. However, on 29 August, he announced the cancellation of the visit due to proximity to the Florida hurricane “Dorian”, delegating to Poland Pence.

Earlier the us Embassy in Kiev confirmed the meeting with trump Zelensky in Warsaw, but a specific date was not named. Special attention to scheduled talks was focused on because of the publication of the newspaper “Politico,” in which it was alleged that the head of the White house may refuse Ukraine to provide military aid to $ 250 million in 2019 financial year (ending 30 September).

The presence of the Russian President, the Polish authorities considered inappropriate, finding Parallels in the policies and actions of Adolf Hitler.The reluctance to invite Vladimir Putin to the event in July, said the Vice Prime Minister of Poland Jacek Sasin. He called the Russian President “a leader of a country that uses military aggression against its neighbors.” “And I think that it would be inappropriate to mark the anniversary of the armed aggression against Poland with the participation of the leader, which is now drawn with its neighbors by the same methods,” – said the head of the Polish government.

Earlier it became known about the refusal of President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko to travel to Poland for the 80th anniversary of the outbreak of the Second world war. The source linked the decision of the Belarusian leader with the refusal of the poles to invite Russian President Vladimir Putin.