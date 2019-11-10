In Poland on Russia’s request, detained by the Ukrainian activist Mazur (PHOTO)

Participant of military actions in the Donbass, member of the Secretariat of the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for human rights Igor Mazur detained in Poland at the border checkpoint Dorohusk at the request of Russia, reports “Interfax”. It is alleged that his name was on the Interpol database.

Mazur – suspected of involvement in the fighting in Chechnya in 1990-ies on the side of Chechen separatists. This was announced by the Minister of internal Affairs of Ukraine Arsen Avakov. He called the case “fabricated in favor of the Kremlin” and urged the Polish authorities to quickly and objectively consider it.

On similar charges in Russia has previously been convicted two citizens of Ukraine – Mykola Karpyuk and Stanislav Klyh. They not pleaded guilty. In September of this year, they were exchanged in the exchange between Russia and Ukraine, according to the “35 for 35”.

As reported by the Ombudsman of Ukraine Lyudmila Denisova, November 11, a court in the Polish town of Hill will consider taking Mazura detention and extradition to Russia. She urged Ukrainian foreign Ministry to promote the release of the nationalist.

At the Polish Embassy in Kiev on Saturday evening rally for the liberation of the Ukrainian activist, who is also one of the leaders of the “resistance Movement surrender”, which opposes any concessions to Russia at the talks on the settlement of the conflict in the Donbass.

In 2014, it was reported that Russia’s Investigative Committee opened a criminal case against members of the banned in Russia organization UNA-UNSO* Igor Mazur, Valery Bobrovich, Dmitry Korchinsky, Andrey and Oleg Tyagnibok, Dmitry jarosz, Vladimir Hominy and others.

*”Organization of Ukrainian nationalists – Ukrainian insurgent army – an organization banned in Russia.