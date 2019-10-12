In Polish wrocław fans Ukrainka Olga Tokarchuk allowed two days free to travel in…
In Poland, the Wroclaw authorities announced the free two-day public transport for those who have a book writer Olga Tokarchuk.
Thus Wroclaw authorities decided to celebrate the presentation Tokarchuk Nobel prize for literature, writes AFP.
Free ride will be on October 12-13. This will need to show the controller a paper or electronic version of the book Tokarchuk.
“As soon as we learned that Olga Tokarchuk received the Nobel prize, we decided to share our joy with all inhabitants of our city”, — said the press-Secretary of the municipality of Wroclaw Przemyslaw the Galetsky.
He also recalled that Tokarchuk recently made an honorary citizen of Wroclaw, home to 650 thousand people.
Note that the writer lives in Wroclaw and in the village of Granov, which is on the border of Poland and the Czech Republic. She is ethnic Ukrainian origin.
As he wrote, “the FACTS,” earlier in Stockholm announced the winners of the Nobel prize for literature — just two years — 2018 and 2019. They were 57-year-old Polish writer and poetess Olga Tokarchuk (who was born in a family of immigrants from Ukraine) and 76-year-old Austrian writer and playwright Peter Handke.
