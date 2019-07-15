In Poltava Labrador rides a bike and became a local star
He passed for 20 thousand kilometers.
For a three-year Labrador Ricky his masters Maxim and Eugenia wearing a leather jacket like a real bikers, and the three sit on a motorcycle, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to glavcom.ua.
For Ricky to ride a two-Wheeler is a habitual way of movement. The owner of the animal tells Maxim that traveled together for more than 20 thousand kilometers.
“We got married and decided to start with the dogs. And bought a puppy,” says the owner of the unusual dog. Maxim says that on the first day after purchase, I carried a puppy on a moped.
Therefore, for the roar of two-wheeled speed and Ricky was not used for a long time. Now he keeps the bike until the owner goes away on business, and during the movement is more and instead of beep.
“It’s probably trust — therefore, he is not afraid. With whatever speed we’re going,” — said Maxim.
The only thing that confused dog on the road — not even machines that pass by, and cattle.
“If he sees a donkey or cow, not looking away from you and even get out of the motorcycle,” he says.
At home, when necessary, is able to go to the toilet. “When he was little we gave him a pedestal. Now if you want our man — he is coming,” says the owner.
To earn money to feed a Labrador myself too have already learned. Since then, Ricky has become known in the network and has its own page and Instagram, the family was invited to the photo shoot and commercial shoot.