In Quebec increased the age at which allowed to use cannabis (PHOTOS)

The decision of the government of Quebec about raising the age of cannabis use has been criticized by opposition parties, marijuana growers and public health experts in the province.

LEGO, the government fulfilled its election promise to raise the age of consumption from 18 to 21, by adopting on Tuesday a bill in the National Assembly, thereby becoming a province, where there are the strictest rules in the country.

In all other provinces the law be allowed to consume marijuana since I was 19, except in Alberta, where it can be done with 18.

The Minister of health of Quebec Lionel Carmant said that changes made to protect young people and to remind all that the consumption of cannabis is not a trivia question.

But critics have long considered that the age restrictions which will take effect from 1 January, will only provoke the situation, when young people use the services of the black market.

The new legislation also prohibits public consumption of marijuana starting this weekend.

The Quebec Association of cannabis growers, which represents more than 25 cannabis growers in the province, said that this step is contrary to the goals of legalization: improve public safety and deliverance from the black market.

“We believe that Quebecers should have access to legal products that controlled, adequately labeled, securely packaged and distributed by professionals who can properly inform the consumers, not the local drug dealers,” said Association President Michelle Timperio.

Gabriel Need Dubois, the co-Chairman of the opposition party “Solidarity Quebec”, accused the government of creating two categories of adults: those who are 21 and older, and those 18 to 20 years.

“This paternalistic approach to young people of Quebec,”said Should-Dubois.

“(Karman) speaks about the protection of children talks about protecting the teenagers, but he seems to forget that Quebecers aged 18 years 19 years 20 years and older are in accordance with the laws of Quebec and Canada”.