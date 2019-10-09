In ROM replaced free third Monday of the month on Tuesday (PHOTOS)

In April, the ROM (Royal Ontario Museum) declared that the third Monday of every month in the evening will be free to come to the Museum from 5:30 to 8:30. Now the Museum has moved the clock and changed the Monday to Tuesday.

Change will happen from the 4th of November, when the ROM will switch to winter time and will be open Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 PM.

And on the third Tuesday of each month, hours will be extended until 8:30 PM. But, unlike the summer, the ROM will be closed on Mondays.

Free first Tuesday is November 19, and then visitors to the Museum can enjoy free access to 40 permanent galleries (including on the topics of art, culture and nature).

Unfortunately, thematic exhibitions require special tickets, and they are not included in free admission.

Entrance is based on capacity, and the Museum asks that residents would enter through the entrance on Bloor Street in the Michael Lee-Chin Crystal, as the entrance from Weston Park Queen will be closed.

So the free evening at the Museum just moving through time and not run out. But if you prefer Mondays, you can still catch the last free Monday of the season on October 21.