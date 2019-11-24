In Rostov-on-don urgently landed the plane Moscow — Anapa with a dying pilot
On 24 November in the Russian city of Rostov-on-don had to urgently land the plane. The liner “Aeroflot” flying from Moscow to Anapa, has requested an unscheduled landing due to critical condition of the second pilot.
According to the Rostov media, medical care pilot tried to put on Board, but when the crew realized that can not cope, then requested a landing at the nearest airport. Board identified “corridor” for landing, and the runway has arrived “ambulance”. Emergency measures were useless: 49-year-old man died.
Assigned to check on the emergency transport. At the airport, yet only confirmed the unscheduled landing of the aircraft, but not its causes. The investigative Committee believe that the cause of death was a heart attack, but the final conclusions will give the forensic examination.
Recall that in aviation there is a particular algorithm of actions in case of death in flight of a member of the crew of the ship. Such incidents periodically occur. For example, the Qatar Airways aircraft was forced to make an emergency landing when the crew chief died right in the sky. Sometimes ships change airport landing because of the death of a passenger EN route.
Photo 161.ru
